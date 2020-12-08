Route 103 Auto donates $2,020 to Chester-Andover Family Center

R

oute 103 Auto of Chester has presented the Chester-Andover Family Center with a holiday donation of $2,020.

“Route 103 Auto values our community and we have sincere appreciation for the folks that have reached out and been supportive of us,” said owner Roger Batchelder. “We feel that one of the ways we can show our gratitude is by giving back to our community during a really tough year. The Chester community has embraced us, and we can’t thank everyone enough for that.”

The donations come at a time when the need for financial assistance and food shelf supplies is in high demand. The funds will be distributed through the Chester-Andover Family Center and will be allocated as the Family Center sees fit.

Over the past 10 years Route 103 Auto has been known as a repair shop that prides itself on integrity, honesty and quality repairs.

Ida Mae Specker to host VPR’s All the Traditions in February

A

ndover native and fifth generation Vermonter Ida Mae Specker has been chosen as one of three women to fill in for All the Traditions host Robert Resnick as he takes several months off from VPR-FM. Specker will be spinning folk and world music at 7 p.m. every Sunday from Feb. 7 to March 7, 2021.

Specker, the daughter of Telegraph columnist Susan Leader and renowned fiddler John Specker, was raised in a cabin at the foot of Terrible Mountain. She returned to Vermont after college and launched an eclectic musical career performing and recording fiddle and guitar music with local folk, country, rock and reggae ensembles.

As a solo performer, Specker fuses original, contemporary and traditional material, bringing heartfelt life and relevance to the chain of American folk music.

Moira Smiley will be deejaying through Dec. 20, followed by Mary McGuinniss, who will be hosting Dec. 27, 2020 through Jan. 31, 2021.

