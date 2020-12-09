Wednesday, Dec 9: Local hemp producers, sellers eye budding “Vermont brand” recreational cannabis market.
Chester board continues budget work, appoints new Zoning Administrator.
Pandemic casts shadow on Derry board decisions.
TRSU board OKs half-time buildings coordinator
Covid Weekly Update: Vermont cases soaring as deaths double from last week.

Family Center collecting food, funds for Holiday Food Drive Offers several ways to participate and help feed local families

| Dec 09, 2020 | Comments 0

Family Center volunteers will be at the Chester Helping Hands produce box drop on Saturday collecting funds and food for its Food Drive.

The Chester-Andover Family Center is working to provide more than 100 Food Shelf recipients with everything they need to prepare a scrumptious holiday meal. There are several ways you can participate in this Holiday Food Drive.

  • From 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, the Chester-Andover Family Center will be at the Chester Helping Hands-Katsiroubous Cares Produce Drop at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St., to accept cash donations, non-perishable food items as well as turkeys and hams.
  •  You can also donate a Katsiroubous Cares Produce Box.  A Katsiroubous Cares Produce Box costs $25 each and can be ordered and paid for online. To learn more and donate, click here. Produce box donations will be delivered to the Food Shelf.
  • You also can donate financially to the Chester-Andover Family Center by clicking here or send a check to CAFC, PO Box 302, Chester VT.  And the Family Center Food Shelf will accept food donations from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. The Chester-Andover Family Center and its Food Shelf are located at 908 VT-103 in Chester.

If someone you know is struggling to pay a bill or in need of food or a warm coat, tell them to call the Family Center at 802-875-3236 and leave a message. A Family Center volunteer will return their call and find a way to help.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeHealth and Well-BeingIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.