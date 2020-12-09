T

From 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, the Chester-Andover Family Center will be at the Chester Helping Hands-Katsiroubous Cares Produce Drop at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St., to accept cash donations, non-perishable food items as well as turkeys and hams.

You can also donate a Katsiroubous Cares Produce Box. A Katsiroubous Cares Produce Box costs $25 each and can be ordered and paid for online. To learn more and donate, click here . Produce box donations will be delivered to the Food Shelf.

You can also donate a Katsiroubous Cares Produce Box. A Katsiroubous Cares Produce Box costs $25 each and can be ordered and paid for online. . Produce box donations will be delivered to the Food Shelf. You also can donate financially to the Chester-Andover Family Center by clicking here or send a check to CAFC, PO Box 302, Chester VT. And the Family Center Food Shelf will accept food donations from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. The Chester-Andover Family Center and its Food Shelf are located at 908 VT-103 in Chester.

he Chester-Andover Family Center is working to provide more than 100 Food Shelf recipients with everything they need to prepare a scrumptious holiday meal. There are several ways you can participate in this Holiday Food Drive.

If someone you know is struggling to pay a bill or in need of food or a warm coat, tell them to call the Family Center at 802-875-3236 and leave a message. A Family Center volunteer will return their call and find a way to help.