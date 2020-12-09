Free veggies available through FoodBank VeggieVanGo G race Cottage Hospital hosts the Vermont Foodbank’s VeggieVanGo free food distribution program will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17 at the lower parking lot of Leland & Gray Union Middle & High School, 2042 VT-30, in Townshend. hosts the Vermont Foodbank’s VeggieVanGo free food distribution program will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17 at the lower parking lot of Leland & Gray Union Middle & High School, 2042 VT-30, in Townshend. The purpose of the program is to help people obtain fresh fruits and vegetables to sustain a healthy lifestyle. All are welcome and no proof of eligibility is required. Sometimes a second food distribution in a month is organized with little advance notice, so click here for more information or call 802-365-9109 for more information.

2021 Cavendish Community Calendars now on sale

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association has produced its 2021 Cavendish Community Calendar, which is now on sale, just in time for the holidays.

You can purchase them at Crows Bakery & Opera House Cafe, 73 Depot St. in Proctorsville, or you can order them through the mail. Send $20 per calendar plus $3 shipping to the CCCA at P.O. Box 605, Cavendish, VT 05142 and a calendar will be sent to you.

This year the calendar celebrates the CCCA Streetscapes Committee by highlighting the people and showcasing the work that this dynamic group has undertaken to care for and beautify our villages. Since its inception in 2018 the committee has raised flags, maintained school flower gardens, planted and upgraded gardens in the greens and parks, and strung holiday lights on the gazebo and trees. Click Cavendish Streetscapes to learn more.