To get into the holiday spirit, our map maker, artist Dan O’Donnell, shot this video of the Green Mountain Flyer gussied up for the holiday. Turn up the volume so you can hear Santa!



ore than 30 families and businesses answered the call to be placed on The Chester Telegraph Holiday Lights Map, which was announced on Nov. 12.

It’s a great way for families to get out of the house and enjoy the creativity of their neighbors’ lighting displays while safely distancing. All but three of those responding are from Chester and most of those are either downtown or in nearby neighborhoods.

While the Chester Green is not listed specifically, as always it is beautifully lit and this year has a lighted sleigh and reindeer. And also, for first time, the town has lighted the swinging bridge at the end of School Street.

A special thanks to all the families and businesses who are participating and bringing joy to our communities.

Among the businesses that responded are NewsBank, Heritage Deli and Bakery, Inn Victoria, Motel in the Meadow, DaVallia Arts and Accents, Mountain Man Marketplace and Gussie’s Place in Chester and The Corner Deli in Londonderry.

One response came from the Kevadus Circle area of Chester, but when we visited, we found that many of the neighboring houses had serious lighting displays. So enjoy all the displays until 10 p.m. each night, drive safely and have a wonderful holiday!