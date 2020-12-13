Chester Select Board agenda for Dec. 16

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To participate via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129 In person attendance is limited to 25 people, so please consider if your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via zoom.

1. Approve Minutes from the Dec. 2, 2020 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. 2021 General Fund Budget; Combined Budget to Date, Grant Budget

5. Petition; Discussion re: waive petition requirement to run for an officer position

6. Increase town Credit Card limit; Sign Resolution

,

7. Vt. Rte. 103 Bridge Project; Sign Temporary Right of Way Deed

8. New Business/Next Agenda

9. Adjourn