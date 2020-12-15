GMUSD board and Finance Committee agendas for Dec. 17
The Green Mountain Unified School District Finance Committee will meet at 5 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2020 via zoom. Click here to join the meeting. Below is its agenda.
CALL TO ORDER
APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. November 23, 2020 Special Meeting
NEW BUSINESS:
OLD BUSINESS: a. Superintendent’s FY22 GMUSD Budget Proposal
PUBLIC COMMENTS:
SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. Tentative next meeting January 14, 2021via zoom.
ADJOURNMENT
The Green Mountain Unified School District board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2020 – following the Finance Committee meeting – via zoom. Click the link above to join the meeting.
CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll call
APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. November 19, 2020 Regular Meeting
PUBLIC COMMENTS:
STUDENT REPORTS:
NEW BUSINESS: a. Annual Meeting Planning
OLD BUSINESS: a. Principal Search Committee GMUHS b. Review of Administrative Model at CAES and CTES
ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS: a. Superintendent Report b. Principal Reports
FINANCIAL UPDATE: a. View Financial Report
BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:
COMMITTEE REPORTS: a. RVTC b. Finance
PUBLIC COMMENTS:
EXECUTIVE SESSION: Title 1 V.S.A. §313(a)(3) a. Evaluation of a public officer or employee
NEXT MEETING DATE: a. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: January 14, 2021 via zoom. (date change due to January meeting warning timelines)
ADJOURNMENT:
