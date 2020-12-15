GMUSD board and Finance Committee agendas for Dec. 17

The Green Mountain Unified School District Finance Committee will meet at 5 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2020 via zoom. Click here to join the meeting. Below is its agenda.

CALL TO ORDER

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. November 23, 2020 Special Meeting

NEW BUSINESS:

OLD BUSINESS: a. Superintendent’s FY22 GMUSD Budget Proposal

PUBLIC COMMENTS:

SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. Tentative next meeting January 14, 2021via zoom.

ADJOURNMENT

The Green Mountain Unified School District board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2020 – following the Finance Committee meeting – via zoom. Click the link above to join the meeting.

CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll call

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. November 19, 2020 Regular Meeting

PUBLIC COMMENTS:

STUDENT REPORTS:

NEW BUSINESS: a. Annual Meeting Planning

OLD BUSINESS: a. Principal Search Committee GMUHS b. Review of Administrative Model at CAES and CTES

ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS: a. Superintendent Report b. Principal Reports

FINANCIAL UPDATE: a. View Financial Report

BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:

COMMITTEE REPORTS: a. RVTC b. Finance

PUBLIC COMMENTS:

EXECUTIVE SESSION: Title 1 V.S.A. §313(a)(3) a. Evaluation of a public officer or employee

NEXT MEETING DATE: a. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: January 14, 2021 via zoom. (date change due to January meeting warning timelines)

ADJOURNMENT: