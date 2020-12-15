Green Mountain Gardeners create table-top trees for homebound residents

T

he Green Mountain Gardeners of Weston, Londonderry, Landgrove and Peru continues its tradition of tabletop-tree-making for the homebound despite Covid-19 restrictions.

Rather than gathering together for this holiday tradition, GMG members individually created and decorated 30 tabletop trees, each with a distinct pizzazz. Those homebound will receive these unique trees along with with cookies and poinsettias from Wantastiquet Rotary Club, Second Congregational Church and Weston Women’s Club to brighten their holidays.

Also, the Green Mountain Gardeners combined its annual holiday contributions to address the dramatic increase in hunger during the coronavirus pandemic. This year, a donation of $450 was made to the Neighbors Pantry in Londonderry.

In addition, GMG donated wreaths to brighten up town buildings for the holidays. Donated wreaths have been placed at the Farrar-Mansur House Museum, the U.S. Post Office and the Wilder Library in Weston; Londonderry Town Offices, Mountain Valley Medical Clinic, The Depot and Custer Sharp House, and South Londonderry Library in Londonderry; the Landgrove Town Hall and Landgrove Meeting House; and the Peru Town Hall and Peru Church.

Ludlow Rotary places dog waste stations in three towns

T

he Ludlow Rotary Club is continuing to efforts to help area towns with dog waste stations in Ludlow, Mt. Holly and Cavendish.

Recently, LRC members helped Ludlow install three waste stations in Ludlow and a waste station at Star Lake in Mt. Holly. Plans also included such assistance in Cavendish.

The LRC has supported many community improvements to Star Lake over the past five years. It is the hope of the Ludlow Rotary Club that the new dog waste station will be another well used addition. Visitors to Star Lake are required to clean up after their pets. The free dog waste bags will help with compliance for those who mean well but came unprepared for dog emergencies. The goal is to enhance the experience of all visitors to the lLake and protect the surrounding environment. The bags are supplied as a courtesy to Star Lake visitors whose dogs must be on a leash at the lake.

Rotary is also supplying several boxes of replacement bags for the station and will supply several more boxes of replacement bags in the Ludlow and Cavendish sites.

In Ludlow, the LRC has contributed to the West Hill Dog Park’s development in addition to the waste station located there.

The LRC is continuing to hold its weekly meetings from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday over Zoom. People interested in learning more about Rotary are invited to contact LRC President Kevin Barnes at (802) 228-8877, to receive an invitation to a Tuesday meeting.