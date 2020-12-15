South Central Vermont Realtors donate $18,475 to seven food pantries
Press release | Dec 15, 2020 | Comments 0
Typically, on any other given year, the South Central Vermont Board of Realtors collects donations at each meeting. However, this year the board was not able to meet in person so members decided to form a fundraising committee, which far surpassed their goal of $10,000.
Those seven pantries are:
-
- Neighbors Pantry – Londonderry
- Winhall and Stratton Community Food Shelf
- Kitchen Cupboard – Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services
- Jamaica/Wardsboro Community Food Pantry
- Manchester Community Food Cupboard
- Pawlet Community Church
- Arlington Food Shelf
Diane Allen of the Jamaica/Wardsboro Food Pantry said that for the holidays it will be providing hams. With the funds from SCVBR, the pantry will be able to also offer side dishes and fruit.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.