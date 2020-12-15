Friday, Dec 11: Holiday Lights are twinkling – Find them with the Telegraph Holiday Lights Map.
New owners for Erskine’s, iconic Chester store.
Local hemp producers, sellers eye budding “Vermont brand” recreational cannabis market.
Chester board continues budget work, appoints new Zoning Administrator.
Pandemic casts shadow on Derry board decisions.
TRSU board OKs half-time buildings coordinator
Covid Weekly Update: Vermont cases soaring as deaths double from last week.

South Central Vermont Realtors donate $18,475 to seven food pantries

| Dec 15, 2020 | Comments 0

South Central Vermont Board of Realtor collect and donate more than $18,000 to seven food pantries.

The South Central Vermont Board of Realtors has donated a total of $18,475 to seven food pantries to help communities impacted by Covid-19. As a result of the pandemic, food insecurity rates and reliance on food pantries are skyrocketing.

Typically, on any other given year, the South Central Vermont Board of Realtors collects donations at each meeting. However, this year the board was not able to meet in person so members decided to form a fundraising committee, which far surpassed their goal of $10,000.

Those seven pantries are:

    • Neighbors Pantry – Londonderry
    • Winhall and Stratton Community Food Shelf
    • Kitchen Cupboard – Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services
    • Jamaica/Wardsboro Community Food Pantry
    • Manchester Community Food Cupboard
    • Pawlet Community Church
    • Arlington Food Shelf

Diane Allen of the Jamaica/Wardsboro Food Pantry said that for the holidays it will be providing hams. With the funds from SCVBR, the pantry will be able to  also offer side dishes and fruit.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.