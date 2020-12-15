South Central Vermont Realtors donate $18,475 to seven food pantries

T

he South Central Vermont Board of Realtors has donated a total of $18,475 to seven food pantries to help communities impacted by Covid-19. As a result of the pandemic, food insecurity rates and reliance on food pantries are skyrocketing.

Typically, on any other given year, the South Central Vermont Board of Realtors collects donations at each meeting. However, this year the board was not able to meet in person so members decided to form a fundraising committee, which far surpassed their goal of $10,000.

Those seven pantries are:

Neighbors Pantry – Londonderry Winhall and Stratton Community Food Shelf Kitchen Cupboard – Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services Jamaica/Wardsboro Community Food Pantry Manchester Community Food Cupboard Pawlet Community Church Arlington Food Shelf



Diane Allen of the Jamaica/Wardsboro Food Pantry said that for the holidays it will be providing hams. With the funds from SCVBR, the pantry will be able to also offer side dishes and fruit.