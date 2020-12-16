College News

Mack Owen Walton of Chester, a senior majoring in psychology, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Clarkson University, located in Potsdam, N.Y. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Ainsley Bertone of Springfield has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y. A student must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 and must have completed 12 credit hours of graded work that semester to be included on the list.