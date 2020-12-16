Santa – and a new tree – greet celebrants in Londonderry

©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

s the sun finally set on Friday, Dec. 11, Santa arrived at the Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry to welcome families to the annual tree lighting. Santa greeted families and was available for photos as families drove by from a safe distance and the children handed in their Christmas lists.

Organizer Suzy Wyman said a temporary tree was decorated to replace the two that have been used for years, but which had to be removed because they were dying. New trees will be planted in their place this spring. Photos by Cherise Madigan.