Santa – and a new tree – greet celebrants in Londonderry
Cherise Madigan | Dec 16, 2020 | Comments 0
©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLCAs the sun finally set on Friday, Dec. 11, Santa arrived at the Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry to welcome families to the annual tree lighting. Santa greeted families and was available for photos as families drove by from a safe distance and the children handed in their Christmas lists.
Organizer Suzy Wyman said a temporary tree was decorated to replace the two that have been used for years, but which had to be removed because they were dying. New trees will be planted in their place this spring. Photos by Cherise Madigan.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: Journalist and photographer Cherise Madigan specializes in writing about outdoor recreation, the environment and travel. She has roots in Manchester and a history of reporting throughout Southern Vermont. Madigan is a graduate of Nazareth College of Rochester, earning her degree in Political Science summa cum laude in 2015.
