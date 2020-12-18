Londonderry Select Board agenda for Dec. 21
The Londonderry Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday Dec. 21 by Zoom. To access the meeting via computers, click https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81250603331. To access via telephone, call (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 812 5060 3331). Below is its agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Minutes Approval – Meeting(s) of 12/7/2020
4. Selectboard Pay Orders
5. Announcements/Correspondence
6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens
7. Town Officials Business: a. Emergency Management Director – COVID-19 response updates; b. Town Clerk — Discuss alternatives for 2021 Town Meeting
8. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management: a. Updates
9. Roads and Bridges: a. Updates
10. Old Business: a. Platt Elevation Project – Discuss project status; b. Appeal of Vermont Woodchips – Authorize mediation representation; c. Ratify 12/7/2020 Board vote regarding renaming of Legal Trail #4; d. FY2021 budget adjustments.
11. New Business: a. Review and discuss proposed FY2022 Budget; b. Discuss 2021 Town Meeting appropriations; c. Discuss options for funding of economic recovery/development; d. Executive Session – The appointment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or employee per 1 V.S.A. 313 (a)(3); e. Consider employee compensation matter; f. Executive Session – Pending or probable civil litigation or a prosecution, to which the public body is or may be a party, per 1 V.S.A. 313 (a)(1)(E)
12. Adjourn
