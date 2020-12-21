Andover Select Board agenda for Monday, Dec. 28
The Chester Telegraph | Dec 21, 2020 | Comments 0
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28 via Zoom.
To join: https://zoom.us Personal Meeting ID 869 021 5007 Passcode 146374; or call : 1 929 436 2866. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the Dec. 14 meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
6. Old Business: A. Budgeting – continue discussion; B. Town Meeting & voting
7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report – sand pricing update
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 01/11/2021, 6:30 p.m.
Filed Under: Andover Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.