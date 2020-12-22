Cavendish Library, SAPA-TV host storytime, holiday movies

Christmas Eve storytime on Facebook Live

ut on your jammies and join Cavendish librarian Kata Welch, Ted, Bella and all the gang for a Christmas Eve storytime at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 on Facebook Live.

Welch will read Twas the Night Before Christmas and other holiday favorites. This event is free and open to the public.

For those who don’t want to stay up that late, storytime can be found at noon every day Monday through Friday on the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library’s Facebook Page.

SAPA-TV hosts 24 hours of kitschy Christmas

APA-TV, Springfield’s public access TV station, will run 24 hours of Christmas movies and short subjects from 8 p.m. Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, to 8 p.m. Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25.

Viewers in the Springfield area are welcomed to spend the day with 1964’s “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians,” the 1959 Mexican production “Santa Claus” and a host of classic cartoons, all of which have entered the public domain.

The marathon will run on SAPA’s Public Channel (Comcast 1077, VTel 160), while local Christmas programming will air at the same time on SAPA’s Government/Educational Channel (Comcast 1087, VTel 161).