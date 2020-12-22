Raveis Realtors’ outwear drive warms communities



W

illiam Raveis Real Estate Vermont Properties in Ludlow hosted its annual 2020 Coat Drive this year in effort to keep our communities warm.

The monthlong Coat Drive has been an ongoing event for the team at Vermont Properties, and members were excited to bring a bit of cheer to the end of 2020.

The team of Realtors collected a great deal of outerwear donations, ranging from coats to snow pants, and happily provided the donations to Black River Good Neighbors and local schools like Mt. Holly Elementary.

Vermont Properties looks forward to next year’s event and hopes to keep the community warm for years to come.

New owners for 63-year-old Mary W. Davis Realtor

L

udlow-basedalso known as okemorealestate.com, recently announced new ownership. The realty firm is 63 years old.

In November, Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates was sold to the new ownership team including Real Estate President/Managing Broker Suzanne Garvey, Chief Financial Officer Julie Abraham and Chief Operating Officer Stephen Messina. At that time, previous owner Patricia “Tricia” Davis announced her retirement.

The incoming owners wanted to thank Tricia for her graciousness during their transition and for entrusting them to keep the company torch lit pledging to continue the Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates reputation for excellence.

Garvey said, “We are all excited about moving Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates into the future with fresh ideas and always a nod to our agency’s long history in the Okemo Valley.”

Continuing with the firm are real estate brokers Lisa Scully, Andre Menard, Boris Lavanovich Rene Skinner and Michael Normyle and support staff.