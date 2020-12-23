College News

Sean Kenney of Chester has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Plymouth State University, in Plymouth, N.H. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the fall 2020 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Kenney is a Sports Management major.

Paige Congdon of Springfield has been named to the Plymouth State University Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the fall 2020 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Congdon is a Elementary Education major.

A number of local students who attend the University of Vermont in Burlington have been named to the Dean’s List. To be named to the list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school. Those students are: