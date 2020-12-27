Wednesday, Dec 23: Holiday Lights are twinkling – Find them with the Telegraph Holiday Lights Map.
GMUSD Special Meeting agenda for Dec. 28

Dec 27, 2020

The Green Mountain Unified School District board will hold a special meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Monday Dec. 28, 2020. To attend using Zoom click here.

Below is its agenda.

CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call
APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
BOARD COMMENTS
PUBLIC COMMENTS
NEW BUSINESS  a. Process for annual meeting
NEXT MEETING DATE: a. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: January 14th, 2021 via Zoom
ADJOURNMENT

