GMUSD Special Meeting agenda for Dec. 28
The Chester Telegraph | Dec 27, 2020 | Comments 0
The Green Mountain Unified School District board will hold a special meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Monday Dec. 28, 2020. To attend using Zoom click here.
Below is its agenda.
CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call
APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
BOARD COMMENTS
PUBLIC COMMENTS
NEW BUSINESS a. Process for annual meeting
NEXT MEETING DATE: a. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: January 14th, 2021 via Zoom
ADJOURNMENT
