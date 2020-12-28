Chester Chatter: A quiet, thoughtful Christmas

CARD SHOWER FOR RUTHIE: Ruthie turns 80 on Dec. 31. She would love to hear from you. Just send your notes to Ruthie Douglas, 15 Breezy Lane, Chester, VT 05143. Thank you!

By Ruthie Douglas

©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

M

y merry little Christmas has come to an end. Since Dec. 1, I have received a gift each morning. With my second cup of coffee, I open the surprise. With every little gift comes a bit of love and much thought.

It has been an unusual Christmas for sure but it certainly has been one in which we learned how much we want to have our families together and how much we want to wish our friends a blessed season.

Abbey and I have enjoyed delivering boxed dinners to many folks as we help Chester Helping Hands help so many. Everyone is so glad to receive these meals. Cooked by area restaurants, recipients can choose to have something they will enjoy eating.

Some 600 to 800 dinners are served most every Wednesday. The folks of Chester and Andover are so lucky to have services like this.

Consider how lucky we are to have our town road crew. Those guys are out in all kinds of weather and on holidays as well just to keep our roads safe.

Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, was Boxing Day, celebrated all over Europe. On Christmas Day the wealthy folks were treated to fancy feasting created by their hard-working servants. Come the next day, the leftover food is boxed up and given to the help. Thus Boxing Day, which became a holiday of sorts.

This coming week, think about the new year and the changes you would like to make. Happy New Year!