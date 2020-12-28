Chester Chatter: A quiet, thoughtful Christmas
Ruthie Douglas | Dec 28, 2020 | Comments 0
CARD SHOWER FOR RUTHIE: Ruthie turns 80 on Dec. 31. She would love to hear from you. Just send your notes to Ruthie Douglas, 15 Breezy Lane, Chester, VT 05143. Thank you!
By Ruthie Douglas
©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC
It has been an unusual Christmas for sure but it certainly has been one in which we learned how much we want to have our families together and how much we want to wish our friends a blessed season.
Abbey and I have enjoyed delivering boxed dinners to many folks as we help Chester Helping Hands help so many. Everyone is so glad to receive these meals. Cooked by area restaurants, recipients can choose to have something they will enjoy eating.
Some 600 to 800 dinners are served most every Wednesday. The folks of Chester and Andover are so lucky to have services like this.
Consider how lucky we are to have our town road crew. Those guys are out in all kinds of weather and on holidays as well just to keep our roads safe.
Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, was Boxing Day, celebrated all over Europe. On Christmas Day the wealthy folks were treated to fancy feasting created by their hard-working servants. Come the next day, the leftover food is boxed up and given to the help. Thus Boxing Day, which became a holiday of sorts.
This coming week, think about the new year and the changes you would like to make. Happy New Year!
Filed Under: Chester Chatter • Community and Arts Life
About the Author: Ruthie Douglas is originally from Springfield but has called Chester her home for 58 years, and has been writing the Chester Chatter column for more than 40 of those years. Ruthie is also a longtime volunteer throughout the community.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.