Applicants sought for state Cannabis Control Board

ov. Phil Scott is seeking applicants for appointment to the new three-member Cannabis Control Board. All members will be appointed by the governor after being vetted by the Cannabis Control Board Nominating Committee.

Those interested in appointment should complete the application, which can be found by clicking here, by Thursday, Dec. 31.

A full job description can be found here.

The board was created for the purpose of safely, equitably and effectively implementing and administering the laws and rules regulating adult-use cannabis in Vermont. It is responsible for establishing, administering and regulating a cannabis regulatory system for commercial cannabis cultivators, wholesalers, product manufacturers, retailers and testing laboratories, as established in Act 164 of 2020.

The board shall also take over responsibility for the regulation of medical cannabis dispensaries and the administration of the medical cannabis registry, currently administered by the Vermont Department of Public safety. Specifically, such responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Rulemaking in accordance with the Act;

Administration of a program for regulating licensed cannabis establishments;

Administration of the Medical Cannabis Registry;

Administration of a program for licensed medical cannabis dispensaries; and

Submission of an annual budget to the governor.

Candidates will be expected to develop a new complex regulatory system within a very tight timeframe established in the Act. Preferred candidates will have experience in administering complex regulatory systems and the ability to manage a start-up enterprise with responsibility for licensing, compliance and enforcement.

Interested applicants must adhere to the following statutorily created restrictions: