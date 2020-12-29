Scott seeks applicants for vacancy on Public Utility Commission

G

ov. Phil Scott is seeking applicants for appointment to the Public Utility Commission to fill a forthcoming vacancy.

A full job description for this role can be found here, and the full-time position pays $51 per hour.

The PUC was created to ensure high-quality public utility services in Vermont are provided at minimum reasonable costs. The commission strives to achieve this mission by providing an independent, fair and efficient means of resolving public utility disputes, and by guiding the development of state utility policies and rules for public services to best serve the long-term interests of Vermont and its residents, all as defined in Title 30 V.S.A.

The commission:

supervises the rates, quality of service and overall financial management of Vermont’s utilities: electric, natural gas, telecommunications and private water companies.

supervises cable television companies, although federal law preempts most authority to regulate cable rates or programming.

reviews the environmental and economic impacts of proposals to purchase energy supply or build new energy facilities; monitors the safety of hydroelectric dams; evaluates the financial aspects of nuclear plant decommissioning and radioactive waste storage; reviews rates paid to independent power producers; and oversees the statewide Energy Efficiency Utility programs.

Applicants must demonstrate the ability to learn and understand a large volume of highly technical information in these areas. This often includes, but is not limited to, accounting, environmental, financial, energy and engineering data. The applicant should also possess the ability to write clearly on complicated subjects, welcome public input and conduct herself/himself in a judicial manner. Applicants shall demonstrate a commitment to racial equity and will be expected to make determinations with this lens as required by the position.

Interested applicants will be evaluated on the following characteristics:

Integrity: A candidate shall possess a record and reputation for excellent character and integrity. Legal knowledge and ability: A candidate shall have demonstrated a high degree of ability to interpret and apply the law to specific factual situations. Judicial temperament: A candidate shall possess an appropriate judicial temperament. Impartiality: A candidate shall exhibit an ability to make judicial determinations in a manner free of bias. Communication capability: A candidate shall possess demonstrated oral and written capacities, with reasonable accommodations, required by the position. Financial integrity: A candidate shall possess demonstrated financial probity. Work ethic: A candidate shall demonstrate diligence. Administrative capabilities: A candidate shall demonstrate management and organizational skills or experience required by the position. Other: A candidate shall possess other attributes the Board deems relevant, including a candidate’s demonstrated commitment to racial equity, and as otherwise identified through its rules.

State law prohibits a person in the employ of or holding any official relation to any company subject to the supervision of the PUC, or engaged in the management of such company, or owning stock, bonds, or other securities thereof, or who is, in any manner, connected with the operation of such company in this State, from being a member of the PUC.

The governor submits names of potential nominees to the Judicial Nominating Board for review. The Judicial Nominating Board then reviews the candidates and recommends the candidates the board considers qualified. The governor will then make the appointment from the list of qualified candidates. The appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate. PUC members serve a six-year term.

Those interested in appointment should complete the application, which can be found by clicking here, and submitting it to exe.appointments@vermont.gov by Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.