T&G School Board meets Jan. 5 to finish 2022 budget work

The Taconic & Green Regional School Board will meet online at 6:30 pm, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 to complete its work on its proposed fiscal 2022 budget.

The spending level approved at this meeting will be submitted to the residents of the nine communities served by the T&G for a final vote on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Those communities are: Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mt. Tabor, Peru, Sunderland and Weston.

The T&G fiscal ’22 budget covers education spending for July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The public is invited to attend the January T&G Board meeting online.