Wednesday, Dec. 30:  Boards struggle with holding annual meetings during pandemic.
3 GM school board members eschew re-election.
Christmas memory: Dickens, Della and baccala salad in Vermont.
State to allow 2-household holiday gatherings.
Slight hike in call for heating fuel help, local programs expect more.
Chester board mulls dismantling 131 year-old Jeffrey Barn.
Derry board ponders delay in Town Meeting; addresses property taxes and budgeting.

T&G School Board meets Jan. 5 to finish 2022 budget work

| Dec 29, 2020 | Comments 0

The Taconic & Green Regional School Board will meet online at 6:30 pm, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 to complete its work on its proposed fiscal  2022 budget.

The spending level approved at this meeting will be submitted to the residents of the nine communities served by the T&G for a final vote on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Those communities are: Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mt. Tabor, Peru, Sunderland and Weston.

The T&G fiscal ’22 budget covers education spending for July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The public is invited to attend the January T&G Board meeting online.

To join the Zoom meeting click here. Meeting ID: 835 1525 4816; Passcode: Meeting

You can also call in by dialing:  +1 646 558 8656 US (New York);  Meeting ID: 835 1525 4816
Passcode: 4809845 . The agenda and background materials should be available soon by clicking here.

T&G is one of three districts administered by the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Education News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.