TRSU board agenda for Jan. 7, 2021

| Dec 29, 2020 | Comments 0

The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7 via Zoom.

To access the meeting via Zoom click here.   Or by phone: 646-876-9923

Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: December 03, 2020, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link

VIII. OLD BUSINESS: a. Possible approval of 2021-2022 Budget Proposal

IX. NEW BUSINESS:

X. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XI. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. February 4, 2021, Via Zoom and Professional Development room at Ludlow Elementary

XII. ADJOURNMENT:

