TRSU board agenda for Jan. 7, 2021
The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7 via Zoom.
To access the meeting via Zoom click here. Or by phone: 646-876-9923
Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: December 03, 2020, Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link
VIII. OLD BUSINESS: a. Possible approval of 2021-2022 Budget Proposal
IX. NEW BUSINESS:
X. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XI. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. February 4, 2021, Via Zoom and Professional Development room at Ludlow Elementary
XII. ADJOURNMENT:
