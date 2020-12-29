TRSU board agenda for Jan. 7, 2021

The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7 via Zoom.

To access the meeting via Zoom click here. Or by phone: 646-876-9923

Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: December 03, 2020, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link

VIII. OLD BUSINESS: a. Possible approval of 2021-2022 Budget Proposal

IX. NEW BUSINESS:

X. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XI. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. February 4, 2021, Via Zoom and Professional Development room at Ludlow Elementary

XII. ADJOURNMENT: