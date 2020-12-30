Grace Cottage’s Rosenblum elected to board of Emergency Medicine Physician Assistants

Wednesday, Dec. 30:  Boards struggle with holding annual meetings during pandemic.
Joshua Rosenblum of South Londonderry, a physician assistant at the Grace Cottage Emergency Department, has been elected to the national Board of Directors of the Society of Emergency Medicine Physician Assistants.

Rosenblum brings a wealth of experience to his work at Grace Cottage and to his role on the SEMPA board. He holds a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Franklin Pierce University and is board certified in Emergency Medicine by the National Commission on Certification of PAs.

In addition to working full-time at Grace Cottage — located in Townshend — he works per diem in the emergency departments at Cheshire Medical Center, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Mt. Ascutney Hospital. ‘

He is also a professional Ski Patroller at Stratton Mountain and a paramedic with Stratton Mountain Rescue, as well as a part-time police officer, paramedic and EMS coordinator for the Winhall Police and Rescue. Previous to these positions, he was a PA at Springfield Hospital and a paramedic in Ontario, Canada, providing emergency medical care at venues where the Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Blue Jays competed.

Rosenblum is a Senior Fellow of SEMPA. He was elected to the board along with one other PA from a field of six candidates. His term starts in May 2021. As a board member, he hopes to provide a voice for rural emergency medicine PAs.

