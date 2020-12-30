Wednesday, Dec. 30:  Boards struggle with holding annual meetings during pandemic.
3 GM school board members eschew re-election.
Christmas memory: Dickens, Della and baccala salad in Vermont.
State to allow 2-household holiday gatherings.
Slight hike in call for heating fuel help, local programs expect more.
Chester board mulls dismantling 131 year-old Jeffrey Barn.
Derry board ponders delay in Town Meeting; addresses property taxes and budgeting.

VeggieVanGo Townshend distribution changes to Wednesdays

The  VeggieVanGo free food event, hosted by Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital and organized by the Vermont Foodbank, will switch to a new schedule in 2021.

The Townshend distribution will now take place on the second Wednesday of the month, at the same time, noon to 1 p.m., and the same location, the lower parking lot of Leland & Gray Middle High School, Middle & High School, 2042 VT-30.

VeggieVanGo dates for the first three months of 2021 are Jan. 13, Feb. 10 and March 10.

The program’s goal is to help people obtain fresh fruits and vegetables to sustain a healthy lifestyle. All are welcome and no proof of eligibility is required. For more information, check the Grace Cottage website or call 802-365-9109.

