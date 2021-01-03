Londonderry Select Board agenda for Jan. 4, 2021

The Select Board of the town of Londonderry will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4 via Zoom. To access the meeting via the web: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82167462240 or via telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 821 6746 2240) Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meeting(s) of 12/21/2020

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business: a. Emergency Management Director – COVID-19 response updates; b. Emergency Management Director – Hazard Mitigation Plan

8. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management: a. Updates

9. Roads and Bridges: a. Updates

10. Old Business: a. Discuss alternatives for 2021 Town Meeting; b. Discuss proposal to establish new Highway & Buildings/Grounds position; c. Review and discuss proposed FY2022 Budget; d. Discuss 2021 Town Meeting appropriations

11. New Business: a. Presentation on My Community Nurse Project – Regina Downer; b. Review draft Town Meeting Warning