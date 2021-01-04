Chester Chatter: December birthday wishes

By Ruthie Douglas

©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

I

t was Dec. 31, 1940 at 11 minutes to midnight, when I arrived. Daddy asked, “Another girl, huh?” I was the fifth daughter in our family.

All was well at Springfield Hospital. And with kisses goodbye to my mother, Dad returned to his party with his co-workers, poker and beer. Then the doctor came rushing in, and, having checked that we were all set, he said, “My wife and I are on our way to a party.” And then he left.

It must have begun right then and there that I wanted to change my birthday to summer.

I arrived home only to meet my 10-month-old sister Marie, who was born the previous January. Dad got two deductions that year. People often thought Marie and I were twins, in part because my mother dressed us just alike.

Throughout my life I had been told that some of my birthday presents were also under the Christmas tree, wrapped in Christmas paper. My birthday cake was on the kitchen table, paper plates were being passed around and ice cream came out of the freezer and onto the table. And once my birthday song was sung, out the door went Mom and Dad to their New Year’s Eve party!

I am very grateful for all the birthday wishes! A big thank you to all who sent me Happy Birthday cards! Many of the senders shared jokes with me and those picked me right up. It has made me feel so good. Thank you all.

Here we are in a new year. Let us hope that it will be better than last.