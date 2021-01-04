Chester Select Board agenda for Jan. 6, 2021

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6 both in person at 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the Dec. 16, 2020 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Appoint Zoning Administrator as Salvage Yard Ordinance Enforcement Officer

5. Decision regarding Town Meeting; Australian Ballot or move Town Meeting Date

,

6. 2021 Capital Plan Review

7. 2021 General Fund Budget Review

8. New Business/Next Agenda

9. Adjourn