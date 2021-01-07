Andover Select Board agenda for Jan. 11

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11 via Zoom. To access via Zoom: https://zoom.us Personal Meeting ID 869 021 5007; Passcode 146374; or call in: 1 929 436 2866 US (New York). Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the December 28th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Select Board report for the Town Report; B. Town Meeting – articles for warning, any other updates

6. Old Business: A. Budgeting – finalize; B. Donation for generator; C. LBF

7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 01/25/2021, 6:30 p.m.