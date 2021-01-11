FBI warns of threats to state Capitol buildings through Biden inauguration

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

uring a press conference held by Commissioner of Public Safety Michael Schirling Monday afternoon regarding security during protests in the days leading up to the inauguration of President-lect Joe Biden, the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a bulletin warning that armed protests are being planned for all 50 state capitol buildings beginning this weekend through Jan. 20.

According to ABC News, the bulletin says: “The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January. They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur.”

In addition, according to ABC, the bulletin says that an armed group is calling for the “storming” of government offices in every state on Inauguration Day regardless of whether the states voted for Joe Biden or incumbent Donald Trump.

With the police chiefs of Montpelier and the Vermont Capitol Police in attendance, Schirling said that “intel folks” around the state are in close cooperation but at this time there do not seem to be any specific “threat streams.” But he cautioned that it is still early.

Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete said that people should expect to see a greater law enforcement presence as the dates in question come up and that he is comfortable with the resources available through the partnerships with State Police and Capitol police.