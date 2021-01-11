GMUSD Board agenda for Jan. 14, 2021

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will meet via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14. To access via Zoom: Location: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/88395602119 | Phone: 646-876-9923 Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. Dec. 17, 2020 Regular Meeting; b. Dec.28, 2020 Special Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. STUDENT REPORTS:

VI. NEW BUSINESS: a. Cavendish Library appropriation

VII. OLD BUSINESS: a. Possible Approval of FY22 Budget

VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS: a. Superintendent Report; b. Principal Reports

IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE: a. View Financial Report

X. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:

XI. COMMITTEE REPORTS: a. RVTC

XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XIII. NEXT MEETING DATE: a. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: Feb. 18, 2021 via zoom.

XIV. ADJOURNMENT: