GMUSD Board agenda for Jan. 14, 2021
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 11, 2021 | Comments 0
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will meet via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14. To access via Zoom: Location: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/88395602119 | Phone: 646-876-9923 Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. Dec. 17, 2020 Regular Meeting; b. Dec.28, 2020 Special Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. STUDENT REPORTS:
VI. NEW BUSINESS: a. Cavendish Library appropriation
VII. OLD BUSINESS: a. Possible Approval of FY22 Budget
VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS: a. Superintendent Report; b. Principal Reports
IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE: a. View Financial Report
X. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:
XI. COMMITTEE REPORTS: a. RVTC
XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XIII. NEXT MEETING DATE: a. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: Feb. 18, 2021 via zoom.
XIV. ADJOURNMENT:
Filed Under: Education News • GMUSD Board of Directors agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.