To the editor: Al and Karnie DeCell thank all for wonderful good wishes in 2020

We wish to send a sincere thank you to our children Greg, Judy and Verlene, our extended family and our many friends, neighbors and acquaintances who helped us celebrate our two special birthdays and our anniversary during 2020.
We enjoyed and appreciated the many great cards, calls, parade of tooting horns, Facebook messages and memories.
The connections that we have with everyone have kept our spirits high, and we are making out quite well.
Our sincere best wishes for great health in 2021.
Love to all,
Al and Karnie DeCell
Weston
