College News

Jan 13, 2021
A number of area students have been named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5. Wilson, a member of the class of 2024 is majoring in Physical Education. They Dean’s List students are:
Emery Benoit of Cavendish
Thomas Deslauriers of Chester
Madison Wilson of Chester
Olivia Wright of Chester
Scarlett Pugliese of South Londonderry
Bhavin Patel of Ludlow
Sarah Baitz of Ludlow
Breanna Stilwell of Springfield and
Deacon Watson of Springfield
The following local students were named to the Castleton University President’s List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.
Erik Heitsmith of Ludlow
Alexandra Hutchins of Springfield and
Alyssa Shaw of Ludlow
