Chester Select Board/Water Sewer agenda for Jan. 20

The Chester Select Board will hold a meeting as the Water and Sewer Commission followed by a meeting as the Select Board beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Town Hall and via Zoom.

The Select Board meeting is labeled “special” because it will not begin at its regular time. To participate via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129 In person attendance is limited, so please consider whether your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via zoom.

Below are the agendas

Water and Sewer Commission Meeting

1. Citizen’s Comments

2. Approve Final Water Budget

3. Approve Final Sewer Budget

4. Adjourn

Special Chester Select Board Meeting



1. Approve Minutes from the Dec. 2, 2020 Water/Sewer Commissioner’s meeting; Minutes from the Jan. 6, 2021 Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Chester Community Greenhouse & Gardens Presentation

5. Assistance to Fire Fighter’s Grant Application & Donation from Yosemite Engine Company

6. Financial Review; 4th Quarter

7. 2021 General Fund Budget & Capital Plan Approval

8. Reserve Fund Policy

9. Certificate of Highway Mileage

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Adjourn