Londonderry Select Board agenda for Jan. 18

The Londonderry Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 via Zoom. To attend remotely go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87226079702 Via telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 872 2607 9702)

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meeting(s) of 1/4/2021

4. Select Board Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business: a. Emergency Management Director – COVID-19 response updates; b. Town Clerk – Discuss alternatives for 2021 Town Meeting

8. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management: a. Updates

9. Roads and Bridges: a. Updates; b. Annual VTrans Certificate of Highway Mileage [19 VSA 305(b)]; c. Approve rustproofing Release and Hold Harmless Agreement; d. VTrans Better Roads Grant – Terminate and withdraw funding under FY2018 grant #BRO0347

10. Old Business: a. Planning Commission – Project Londonderry update; b. Review and discuss proposed FY2022 Budget; c. Discuss proposal to establish new Highway & Buildings/Grounds position; c. Discuss 2021 Town Meeting appropriations; d. Review draft 2021 Town Meeting Warning; e. Executive Session – Pending or probable civil litigation or a prosecution, to which the public body is or may be a party, per 1 V.S.A. 313 (a)(1)(E)

11. New Business

12. Adjourn