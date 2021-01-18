Chester Dems hold Share Heat Fundraiser; One Credit Union donates to Vermont Make-A-Wish

Chester Dems hold annual Share Heat Fundraiser

he Chester Town Democratic Committee is holding its annual Share Heat Fundraiser to provide financial support for those in the community in need of assistance in paying for the cost of home heating fuel.

The Share Heat Fundraiser this year will be based on donations, with no in-person gathering, throughout the month of January. For a resolute and meaningful gift, you may date your check for presidential inauguration day, Jan. 20, 2021. Make it payable to Chester-Andover Family Center, and send it to Dakin & Benelli, P.C., P.O. Box 499, Chester, VT 05143.

In the midst of winter 2021 and the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for heating fuel to provide warmth and comfort is at the top of the list for many who have lost their jobs or have reduced employment opportunities. Your contribution to Chester-Andover Family Center, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, will have an immediate and comforting impact to those who otherwise are struggling to keep their homes and families warm.

First begun in 2005 on the initiative of former state Rep. Kathy Pellett, the community was invited to attend a holiday gathering at the former Baba a Louis Bakery to socialize and raise funds for home heating fuel assistance in the towns of Chester and Andover. The Share Heat Fundraiser has been held annually thereafter under the continuing leadership of Pellett, former Rep. Leigh Dakin, current Rep. Tom Bock and the Chester Town Democratic Committee, raising more than $1,000 each year to support those in need of assistance in paying for winter heating fuel.

One Credit Union donates $10,300 to Vt. Make-A-Wish

n Jan. 6, Kevin DeRosa, One Credit Union retail manager, presented Jamie Hathaway, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont, with a check for $12,000.

This money was raised as part of a yearlong effort in 2020 with the help of One Credit Union members and staff in its local communities, including Springfield and Chester.

Said Hathaway, “Thank you all so much for this incredible donation – now more than ever, kids in our communities need hope and joy, and this gift will go a long way in bringing that to them.”

Each year, One Credit Union raises money for Make-A-Wish at community and branch events, along with donations made by employees directly through payroll. While One Credit Union was not able to have as many events in the branches due to the pandemic, many members still contributed online, and employees continued donating throughout the year. One Credit Union matched every donation given, dollar for dollar, bringing the total to $12,000.

The Vermont chapter will receive $10,300 and the New Hampshire chapter will receive $1,700. “We are so proud to have such a supportive membership helping us make a difference in our communities in Vermont and New Hampshire – especially this year. This really shows how much we can accomplish together, even in tough times like a pandemic,” added Brett Smith, CEO of One Credit Union.