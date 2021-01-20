College News

Vermont Technical College of Randolph Center congratulations to the following students who graduated after the fall 2020 semester.

Gary Grout of So. Londonderry , cum lauda, with a Bachelor of Science in Business & Technology Management.

Morgan Stevens of Grafton , magna cum lauda, with a Bachelor of Science in Business & Technology Management.

Jonathan Mazurek of Ludlow, with a Certificate in Paramedicine.

Vermont Technical College congratulates the following students for achieving Dean’s List Honors for the fall semester of 2020. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher.