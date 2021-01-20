Wednesday, Jan 20: Vermont vaccine rollout shifts to age-based eligibility.
Derry board still mulls details of Town Meeting; opts for caretaker service over hire.
Project Londonderry volunteers to establish new non-profit organization. Please see Correction.
Weekly Covid Update: State of emergency, vaccine rollout continue.
GMUSD budget up less than 1% despite special ed. hike.

College News

Vermont Technical College of Randolph Center congratulations to the following students who graduated after the fall 2020 semester.

  • Gary Grout of So. Londonderry, cum lauda, with a Bachelor of Science in Business & Technology Management.
  • Morgan Stevens of Grafton, magna cum lauda, with a Bachelor of Science in Business & Technology Management.
  • Jonathan Mazurek of Ludlow, with a Certificate in Paramedicine.

Vermont Technical College congratulates the following students for achieving Dean’s List Honors for the fall semester of 2020. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

  • Caleb White of Chester, studying for a Bachelor of Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology.
  • Michael Gurney of Springfield, studying for a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.

 

 

