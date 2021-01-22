Mass. man thought missing in the area

UPDATE 2 p.m. Jan 22: A Vermont State Police press release this afternoon says that Abbott was found in his vehicle at about 11:30 a.m. in the area of VT RT 125 and VT RT 100 in Hancock VT. Police say he was unable to contact his family due to phone service issues and it was determined he was in no danger or lost at any point.

The search included several agencies to include Winhall and Manchester police and State Troopers in Bennington, Rutland, and Addison counties.

ermont State Police are looking for a Massachusetts man who was reported missing and is believed to be in the Dorset/Peru area.

Jonathan Abbott, 25, is believed to have traveled from Massachusetts in a black 1998 Toyota Corolla with Massachusetts plate number 1VAY23 to hike in the area around Dorset and Peru.

Abbott is a white male with brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 160 lbs. He was thought to be wearing ski boots, black rain pants, either a camo or light blue puffy jacket, a black helmet and tan Carhartt knit hat. He may be carrying a black and white handmade backpack.

Anyone with information about Abbot is asked to call the Vermont State Police at 802-442-5421.