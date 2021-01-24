Chester Select Board special meeting agenda for Jan. 25

Wednesday, Jan 20: Vermont vaccine rollout shifts to age-based eligibility.
| Jan 24, 2021 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. on Monday Jan. 25, 2021 via Zoom. To join the meeting by Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82405568601 NOTE the link for this meeting
is not the same as the usual select board link.

https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129 or  https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

In person attendance is limited, so please consider whether your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via zoom.

Below is  the board’s agenda:

  1. Citizens comments
  2. Discussion re: Cannabis Opt-In for Town Warning
  3. Discuss and approve Town Warning
  4. Adjourn
