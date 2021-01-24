Chester Select Board special meeting agenda for Jan. 25
The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. on Monday Jan. 25, 2021 via Zoom. To join the meeting by Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82405568601 NOTE the link for this meeting
is not the same as the usual select board link.
https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
In person attendance is limited, so please consider whether your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via zoom.
Below is the board’s agenda:
- Citizens comments
- Discussion re: Cannabis Opt-In for Town Warning
- Discuss and approve Town Warning
- Adjourn
