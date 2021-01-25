Vaccine signups begin today for ages 75 & up

UPDATE: According to the Vermont Health Department, as of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, 13,290 people 75 and older have scheduled appointments. Out of the approximately 49,000 of those eligible, that’s a little over 27 percent.

By Shawn Cunningham

Registration for an appointment to receive the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine begins today – Jan. 25 – through the State of Vermont’s Covid-19 Event Portal. This phase of the rollout is limited to those 75 and older.

The first shots will be given on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 54 sites in 39 towns in the state. Registrants will choose the location to receive their shots when they sign up for an appointment.

The state is emphasizing that vaccines will be administered by appointment only, and if you make an appointment, keep that appointment so doses won’t be spoiled.

At the Covid-19 Event Portal, you’ll enter your name, phone, email address and date of birth. Once you have created your account, a login will be emailed to you. You’ll use that login to enter the portal to sign up for a specific date, time and location. An appointment for the second dose of the vaccine will be made at the time you receive the first dose.

You can also register for an appointment by phone, although Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials are asking people to help friends and relatives who may not own a computer or be tech savvy to register online so the phone lines won’t be swamped.

The call center will open at noon today for anyone who is unable to register online or who needs to speak with someone in a language other than English. The number is 855-722-7878. Going forward, the call center hours will be 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In southern Vermont vaccination sites will be located in Weston, Springfield, Rockingham, Windsor, Manchester, Bennington and Brattleboro. The locations of the sites are not being released now since, according to Health Department spokesman Ben Truman, some may change depending on availability and others may be added.

NOTE: The vaccination sites are NOT walk-in sites. You must have an appointment to receive a shot.

