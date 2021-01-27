College News

Select students have been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester. The following Southern Vermont students have earned this achievement:

Nora Bright of Athens

Allison Kenney of Chester

Springfield College in Massachusetts has named Samantha Mirra of Springfield, Vt., to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2020 fall semester. Mirra has a primary major of Health Science/Pre-physician Assistant. To qualify for the Dean’s List a student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades. The student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term.

Paige Kelley of Ludlow was named to the fall 2020 President’s List at the College of Charleston, S.C. To qualify for President’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.