he Vermont Health Department contacted the Chester Telegraph this afternoon with this statement concerning the 860 doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine that may have been affected by a slight temperature change in its refrigerators. The vaccines have not been thrown away, as has been reported by many news organizations. To read The Chester Telegraph’s original story, click here.

From the Vermont Department of Health:

“The Health Department is continuing to review a situation involving several hundred doses of vaccine distributed to Springfield Hospital, including whether the doses are or are not viable. At this time, we’re still seeking final guidance from the manufacturer on the potential loss of doses due to a temperature excursion. This will not impact vaccination appointments scheduled this week for those age 75 and older or the availability of second doses for those already vaccinated.

We very much appreciate the proactive efforts by Springfield Hospital in alerting the state of the situation and in its cooperation with our teams to address it. As I believe was said at the press briefing today, this is very unfortunate, but not unprecedented. As we know from more than a half century of vaccinating people against diseases, this kind of thing does, on occasion, happen.

We will share more information as it becomes available.”