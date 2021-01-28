Wednesday, Jan 27: Temperature questions shut down vaccine clinic at Springfield Hospital.  
Vaccine signups begin for age 75 and up.
Chester board OKs annual warning, drops cannabis discussion.
Covid cases vs. ‘case rates’: How population plays into local numbers.
One Londonderry to hold community forums on town future.
Weekly Covid Update: Vaccinations to begin for Vermonters 75 and up.

Chester Planning Commission agenda for Feb. 1

| Jan 28, 2021 | Comments 0

The Chester Planning Commission will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1 via Zoom.  To access the meeting via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 810 2925 6359 or  https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

Below is its agenda.

1. Review minutes from the Dec. 21, 2020 and Jan. 18, 2021 meetings.
2. Citizens Comments
3. Discuss and adopt proposed rules of procedure.
4. Address request from the Select Board for “a summary of changes that are being proposed by the Planning Commission” as part of the new bylaws for their 2/17/2021 meeting.
5. Review list of tasks remaining to be completed and target timeframes before public hearings on proposed bylaws can be held.
6. Review changes included in Version 3.4 of proposed bylaws.
7. Suggest agenda items and set date for next meeting.

Materials in packet:
12/21/2020 and 1/18/21 minutes
Version 3.4 of proposed bylaws
Updated Rules of Procedure for the Chester Planning Commission

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Planning CommissionLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.