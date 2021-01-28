Chester Planning Commission agenda for Feb. 1
The Chester Planning Commission will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1 via Zoom. To access the meeting via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 810 2925 6359 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359
Below is its agenda.
1. Review minutes from the Dec. 21, 2020 and Jan. 18, 2021 meetings.
2. Citizens Comments
3. Discuss and adopt proposed rules of procedure.
4. Address request from the Select Board for “a summary of changes that are being proposed by the Planning Commission” as part of the new bylaws for their 2/17/2021 meeting.
5. Review list of tasks remaining to be completed and target timeframes before public hearings on proposed bylaws can be held.
6. Review changes included in Version 3.4 of proposed bylaws.
7. Suggest agenda items and set date for next meeting.
Materials in packet:
12/21/2020 and 1/18/21 minutes
Version 3.4 of proposed bylaws
Updated Rules of Procedure for the Chester Planning Commission
