Wednesday, Jan 27: Temperature questions shut down vaccine clinic at Springfield Hospital.  
Vaccine signups begin for age 75 and up.
Chester board OKs annual warning, drops cannabis discussion.
Covid cases vs. ‘case rates’: How population plays into local numbers.
One Londonderry to hold community forums on town future.
Weekly Covid Update: Vaccinations to begin for Vermonters 75 and up.

Springfield Hospital’s Friday Covid vaccine clinic to be held as scheduled

| Jan 28, 2021 | Comments 0

Nurse Sue Pollard administers the Covid-19 vaccine to fellow RN Linda Seiple at Springfield Hospital. Photo provided.

By Cynthia Prairie
©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Springfield Hospital’s Covid-19 vaccination clinic for “Priority Group 1A,” made up of health care workers and front line staff, set for Friday, Jan. 29, will take place as scheduled, spokeswoman Anna Smith said on Thursday.

“We have a new supply of vaccine arriving for this clinic,” Smith said in an email to The Telegraph. “All participants who were previously scheduled for Friday, January 29th, should report to Springfield Hospital as scheduled.”

That clinic and one scheduled for next Tuesday were thrown into doubt when one of three vaccine refrigerator monitors holding 860 Moderna doses registered 1.1 degree celsius above the highest temperature recommended by the manufacturer, which is 8 degrees. The other two registered below 8 degrees.  The one registering higher is owned by the state, while the other two belong to the hospital.

“We have two different sets of data that don’t align and because of that we halted the clinic, as unfortunate as it is,” Smith said at the time.

Once the hospital discovered the problem, it canceled Wednesday’s scheduled clinic, turning away 240 people, some who were set to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

As the hospital and the state investigate the three monitors, the 860 doses have been kept in refrigeration. If the state’s monitor is correct, the doses will be disposed of.  “We are awaiting guidance related to the 860 doses being held pending investigation into the temperature monitor variation,” Smith wrote.

As for those whose appointments were canceled on Wednesday, Jan. 27, Smith says they will be contacted as soon as the hospital finalizes those plans.

Those receiving the 2nd dosage are especially concerned since Moderna recommends a 28-day interval between the first and the second dose.  According to the Centers for Disease Control, “The second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible. However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Covid 19 CoverageLatest NewsSouthern Vermont activity

About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.