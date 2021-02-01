Chester Chatter: Navigating life in a wheelchair

By Ruthie Douglas

now know what handicapped really means.

For instance many stores have doors that are too cumbersome to open if you are in a wheelchair. Walking paths are often too narrow for wheelchairs. Tables at restaurants are many times too high for comfortable dining for those who must remain in their wheelchairs.

I have lost two walking canes in Shaw’s when I have had to use an electric shopping cart. One of those canes had been my late father-in-laws.

Parking places reserved for handicap usage are super. But many times, the curbs next to them are too high to negotiate.

The help of LNAs is a great thing. Their care and love is much needed. Everything would be so much harder without them. I am so lucky.

Scene and heard

any get well wishes are going out to. I hope she gets well real soon.

Our new town Public Safety Building on Pleasant Street — for police, fire and ambulance — is sure coming along well. It’s been a long time coming and much needed.

Every Wednesday, I ride along with Abby delivering meals for Chester Helping Hands. The box dinners are provided by many area restaurants.

My granddog Willie Bolaski has died. He was 15 years old. Willie gave us lots of love. How in the world will he ever be replaced? I am going to miss that dog.

Our town will be voting on everything by Australian ballot on Tuesday, March 2. But we hopefully will be back on track next year.

Lately we have seen deer around our back yard and in the American Legion field.

I spotted a snowman recently in downtown Chester. Have you seen him as well?