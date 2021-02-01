Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 3, 2021

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 via Zoom and in person at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., with proper distancing. To access the meeting via Zoom click here: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the Jan. 20, 2021 Water/Sewer Commissioner’s meeting; Minutes from the January 20, 2021 Special Select Board Meeting; and Minutes from the Jan. 25, 2021 Special Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Elections Update; Amie O’Brien

5. Chester Community Greenhouse Letter of Support

6. Certificate of Highway Mileage

7. Tax Map Maintenance Proposal

8. New Business/Next Agenda

9. Adjourn