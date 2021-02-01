Wednesday, Jan 27: Temperature questions shut down vaccine clinic at Springfield Hospital.  
Vaccine signups begin for age 75 and up.
Chester board OKs annual warning, drops cannabis discussion.
Covid cases vs. ‘case rates’: How population plays into local numbers.
One Londonderry to hold community forums on town future.
Weekly Covid Update: Vaccinations to begin for Vermonters 75 and up.

TRSU board agenda for Feb. 4

| Feb 01, 2021 | Comments 0

The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4 both in person, at the Professional Development Room of Ludlow Elementary School, and via Zoom by clicking here https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82443480986  or calling 646-876-9923.

Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Jan. 07, 2021, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link
https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1Mj3yhPZw3JDMTD0BT0ER5d-KtTAeCQAp

VIII. OLD BUSINESS:

IX. NEW BUSINESS: a. Schedule Board Retreat to create Strategic Operating Plan

X. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XI. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. March 4, 2021, Via Zoom and Professional Development room at Ludlow Elementary

XII. ADJOURNMENT:

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Education NewsTwo Rivers Supervisory Union agenda

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.