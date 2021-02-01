TRSU board agenda for Feb. 4
The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4 both in person, at the Professional Development Room of Ludlow Elementary School, and via Zoom by clicking here https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82443480986 or calling 646-876-9923.
Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Jan. 07, 2021, Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link
https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1Mj3yhPZw3JDMTD0BT0ER5d-KtTAeCQAp
VIII. OLD BUSINESS:
IX. NEW BUSINESS: a. Schedule Board Retreat to create Strategic Operating Plan
X. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XI. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. March 4, 2021, Via Zoom and Professional Development room at Ludlow Elementary
XII. ADJOURNMENT:
