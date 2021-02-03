Andover Select Board agenda for Feb. 8

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Monday February 8, 2021. To join the meeting, https://zoom.us Personal Meeting ID 869 021 5007 Passcode 146374

Or call in: 1 929 436 2866 US (New York)

Below is its agenda

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the January 25th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A.

6. Old Business:

A. Bulk sand/gravel/stone from Renaud

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Excess Weight Permits

B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.