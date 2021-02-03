Burton Frizzell, 91, of Chester and Lemington, Vt.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA. –

Burton “Buster” L. Frizzell, 91, of Chester and Lemington, Vt., passed away at the Bayonet Point Medical Center in New Port Richey, Fla. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

He was born on April 5, 1929, in Canaan, Vt., and was known by many as the man with a twinkle in his eye. He was the eldest son of the late Burton L. and Miriam (Hooper) Frizzell. He graduated from Colebrook Academy in 1948 and went on to graduate from McAllister School of Embalming in 1950. He also served as a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954.

He owned and operated the Adams and Hastings Funeral Homes in Chester and Ludlow. He and his wife Betty owned and operated Snow Cats Inc. in Chester. He was a former president of the Vermont Funeral Directors Association, former president and member of the Chester Rotary. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Masonic Lodge, as well as the Chester Rod & Gun Club and the Chester Snowmobile Club.

As an avid outdoorsman, Buster enjoyed many types of activities and sports. He had a true passion for hunting and, as the oldest brother of five, he mentored many family members and friends on the skills involved. He also enjoyed playing tennis, basketball, baseball and sparring in the boxing ring. Other passions of Buster’s included flying his Cessna airplane as a private pilot (handle: “Sky King”) and racing snowmobiles that he had built and modified for competition.

Buster is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Betty (Noyes) Frizzell of Chester and Lemington; his daughter, Karen Hammond and her late husband Hugh “Chick” Hammond; his daughter Kathryn Frizzell-DeRosia and husband Mark DeRosia, his daughter Jennifer Frizzell-Shubelka and husband Mark Shubelka; twin brothers Barry (Beverly) Jenkins of Colebrook and Brian Jenkins of Kents Hill; Maine grandchildren Burton “BJ” Thurber (Heather), Mark Thurber, Jessie DeRosia (Chris Pratt), Dr. Alexandra DeRosia (Briland Fisher), Justin Shubelka and Morrigan Shubelka, Rebecca Anderson (Jake); great-grandchildren Cody Thurber, Keaton Thurber, Pierce, and Graham Anderson and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by three brothers, Richard and Donald Frizzell and Terrance Jenkins, his mother Miriam Frizzell Jenkins, father Burton Frizzell and stepfather Ralph Jenkins.

A graveside interment service, with military honors, will be held later in 2021 in the Colebrook Village Cemetery, of which notice will be given.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Frizzell may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, by clicking on the name, or to charity of your choice.

Condolences may be offered to the family by clicking here.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home, Colebrook, N.H.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St. Springfield, Vt., from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 13, 2021.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with local arrangements.