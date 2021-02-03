College News

Bryan Fox of Chester has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Spencer Fowler of South Londonderry excelled during the fall 2020 semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire in Durham for the fall 2020 semester:

Katrina Ewens of Londonderry earning Honors

Jenna Veysey of Springfield earning High Honors

Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load of at least 12 graded credits). Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

Jessica Selmer of North Springfield has been named to the Dean’s List at Becker College, located in Worcester, Mass., for the fall 2020 semester. Selmer is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science, Pre-Veterinary. The Dean’s List recognizes all full-time students whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete (I) or withdrawal/failing grades.

Alan J. Aldrich of Springfield has been named to the Dean’s List of Bangor, Maine’s Husson University’s for the fall 2020 semester. Aldrich is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program. Students who make the Dean’s List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.60 to 3.79 during the period.

Joshua L. Hoy of Springfield has been named to Husson University’s President’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Hoy is a senior who is currently enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science program. Students who make the President’s List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.