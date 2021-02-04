Uptick in Covid cases in s. Vermont towns, with Manchester, Springfield leading in number
Cherise Madigan | Feb 04, 2021 | Comments 0
By Cherise Madigan
Three area towns — Manchester, Winhall, and Dover — still have case rates of “More than 80 cases per every 10,000 people.” (See Map)
“We are not aware of a specific event or events to explain the Manchester case level,” said Department of Health spokesman Ben Truman. “We do know that there have been several workplace and household outbreaks, resulting in increased community spread in the neighboring Bennington area since December.”
As The Telegraph explored last week, case rates are a way that the state Department of Health compares the rise of Covid-19 cases by town by using a “base population figure,” in this case 10,000.
Each week, the state reports the total number of Covid cases since March for towns with at least six cases.
According to Truman, less than 10 percent of cases in the past two weeks have been non-Vermont residents. Community spread is now happening throughout the state, he added.
“Sometimes we are able to determine how someone was most likely exposed — through contact with a known case or because they are part of an outbreak,” Truman continued. “Sometimes people do not know how they were exposed.”
Covid-19 Cases by Town
|Town
|Total Cases
as of
Jan. 27
|Total Cases
as of
Jan. 20
|Total Cases
as of
Jan. 13
|Increase
over
Jan. 20
|Population
|Cavendish
|Chester
|Danby
|Dorset
|Dover
|Grafton
|Jamaica
|Londonderry
|Ludlow
|Manchester
|Mount Holly
|Rockingham
|Springfield
|Weathersfield
|Weston
|Winhall
The chart below reflects area towns that have recorded less than 6 total cases since March and therefore do not have exact case counts available. The town of Peru saw an increase in cases since Jan. 20, although the other towns have a rate of “Less than 1 case per 10,000 people.”
|Town
|Cases per 10,000
as of Jan. 27
|Cases per 10,000
as of Jan. 20
|Population
|Peru
|41-80
|21-40
|375
|Windham
|<1
|<1
|419
|Andover
|<1
|<1
|467
|Stratton
|<1
|<1
|200
|Landgrove
|<1
|<1
|155
A new “Covid-19 in Communities” map will be released on Friday, Feb. 5.
About the Author: Journalist and photographer Cherise Madigan specializes in writing about outdoor recreation, the environment and travel. She has roots in Manchester and a history of reporting throughout Southern Vermont. Madigan is a graduate of Nazareth College of Rochester, earning her degree in Political Science summa cum laude in 2015.
