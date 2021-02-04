Uptick in Covid cases in s. Vermont towns, with Manchester, Springfield leading in number

By Cherise Madigan

©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

C

ovid-19 cases continue to grow in Southern Vermont despite reports of decreasing case counts across the southern Vermont region, with Manchester recording 23 new cases between Jan. 20 and 27 and Springfield seeing 15 more cases with that time frame.

Three area towns — Manchester, Winhall, and Dover — still have case rates of “More than 80 cases per every 10,000 people.” (See Map)

“We are not aware of a specific event or events to explain the Manchester case level,” said Department of Health spokesman Ben Truman. “We do know that there have been several workplace and household outbreaks, resulting in increased community spread in the neighboring Bennington area since December.”

As The Telegraph explored last week, case rates are a way that the state Department of Health compares the rise of Covid-19 cases by town by using a “base population figure,” in this case 10,000.

Each week, the state reports the total number of Covid cases since March for towns with at least six cases.

According to Truman, less than 10 percent of cases in the past two weeks have been non-Vermont residents. Community spread is now happening throughout the state, he added.

“Sometimes we are able to determine how someone was most likely exposed — through contact with a known case or because they are part of an outbreak,” Truman continued. “Sometimes people do not know how they were exposed.”

Covid-19 Cases by Town

Cases recorded since the start of the pandemic March 3, 2020 to Jan. 27 2021

Town Total Cases

as of

Jan. 27 Total Cases

as of

Jan. 20 Total Cases

as of

Jan. 13 Increase

over

Jan. 20 Population Cavendish 14 14 14 0 1,406 Chester 42 41 35 1 3,154 Danby 23 19 16 4 1,311 Dorset 21 13 8 8 1,944 Dover 63 57 54 6 1,064 Grafton 9 7 6 2 679 Jamaica 12 12 10 0 1,030 Londonderry 36 34 34 2 1,677 Ludlow 36 35 33 1 1,885 Manchester 104 81 54 23 4,258 Mount Holly 10 7 6 3 1,244 Rockingham 82 73 71 9 5,282 Springfield 123 108 86 15 9,373 Weathersfield 35 34 29 1 2,761 Weston 6 6 N/A 0 566 Winhall 36 33 26 3 735

The chart below reflects area towns that have recorded less than 6 total cases since March and therefore do not have exact case counts available. The town of Peru saw an increase in cases since Jan. 20, although the other towns have a rate of “Less than 1 case per 10,000 people.”

Town Cases per 10,000

as of Jan. 27 Cases per 10,000

as of Jan. 20 Population Peru 41-80 21-40 375 Windham <1 <1 419 Andover <1 <1 467 Stratton <1 <1 200 Landgrove <1 <1 155

A new “Covid-19 in Communities” map will be released on Friday, Feb. 5.