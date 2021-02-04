Wednesday, Feb 3: Towns set new info sessions, Town Meetings, votes in response to pandemic.  
Derry board mulls cannabis vote, talks wastewater sites.
Moderna: Springfield’s 860 doses OK to use.
Weston Select Board sets May 25 town meeting.
Local state reps outline priorities for 2021 session
Weekly Covid Update: Rates continue to fall while hospitalizations rise.

Uptick in Covid cases in s. Vermont towns, with Manchester, Springfield leading in number

| Feb 04, 2021 | Comments 0

By Cherise Madigan
©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Covid-19 cases continue to grow in Southern Vermont despite reports of decreasing case counts across the southern Vermont region, with Manchester recording 23 new cases between Jan. 20 and 27 and Springfield seeing 15 more cases with that time frame.

Three area towns — Manchester, Winhall, and Dover — still have case rates of “More than 80 cases per every 10,000 people.” (See Map)

“We are not aware of a specific event or events to explain the Manchester case level,” said Department of Health spokesman Ben Truman. “We do know that there have been several workplace and household outbreaks, resulting in increased community spread in the neighboring Bennington area since December.”

As The Telegraph explored last week, case rates  are a way that the state Department of Health compares the rise of Covid-19 cases by town by  using a “base population figure,” in this case 10,000.

Each week, the state reports the total number of Covid cases since March for towns with at least six cases.

According to Truman, less than 10 percent of cases in the past two weeks have been non-Vermont residents. Community spread is now happening throughout the state, he added.

“Sometimes we are able to determine how someone was most likely exposed — through contact with a known case or because they are part of an outbreak,” Truman continued. “Sometimes people do not know how they were exposed.”

Covid-19 Cases by Town

Cases recorded since the start of the pandemic March 3, 2020 to Jan. 27 2021
TownTotal Cases
as of
Jan. 27		Total Cases
as of
Jan. 20		Total Cases
as of
Jan. 13		Increase
over
Jan. 20		Population
Cavendish
14
14
14
0
1,406
Chester
42
41
35
1
3,154
Danby
23
19
16
4
1,311
Dorset
21
13
8
8
1,944
Dover
63
57
54
6
1,064
Grafton
9
7
6
2
679
Jamaica
12
12
10
0
1,030
Londonderry
36
34
34
2
1,677
Ludlow
36
35
33
1
1,885
Manchester
104
81
54
23
4,258
Mount Holly
10
7
6
3
1,244
Rockingham
82
73
71
9
5,282
Springfield
123
108
86
15
9,373
Weathersfield
35
34
29
1
2,761
Weston
6
6
N/A
0
566
Winhall
36
33
26
3
735

The chart below reflects area towns that have recorded less than 6 total cases since March and therefore do not have exact case counts available. The town of Peru saw an increase in cases since Jan. 20, although the other towns have a rate of “Less than 1 case per 10,000 people.”

Town Cases per 10,000
as of Jan. 27		 Cases per 10,000
as of Jan. 20		 Population
Peru 41-80 21-40 375
Windham <1 <1 419
Andover <1 <1 467
Stratton <1 <1 200
Landgrove <1 <1 155

A new “Covid-19 in Communities” map will be released on Friday, Feb. 5.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Cases reportedCovid 19 CoverageLatest NewsSouthern Vermont activity

About the Author: Journalist and photographer Cherise Madigan specializes in writing about outdoor recreation, the environment and travel. She has roots in Manchester and a history of reporting throughout Southern Vermont. Madigan is a graduate of Nazareth College of Rochester, earning her degree in Political Science summa cum laude in 2015.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.