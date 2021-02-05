Grace Cottage to be Covid-19 vaccine clinic site

Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital has been named to administer Covid-19 through the Vermont Department of Health . Vermonters who are 75 years of age and older can sign up to get their first dose at Grace Cottage by going to the Vermont Department of Health Covid-19 online Event Portal or by calling 855-722-7878.

There will be Covid-19 vaccine clinics at Grace Cottage on Wednesday, Feb. 10, Thursday, Feb. 11, Wednesday, Feb. 17, and Wednesday, Feb. 21. These are not “walk-in” clinics. All appointments must be made through the Vermont Department of Health’s registration system.