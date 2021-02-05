Wednesday, Feb 3: Towns set new info sessions, Town Meetings, votes in response to pandemic.  
Derry board mulls cannabis vote, talks wastewater sites.
Moderna: Springfield’s 860 doses OK to use.
Weston Select Board sets May 25 town meeting.
Local state reps outline priorities for 2021 session
Weekly Covid Update: Rates continue to fall while hospitalizations rise.

Grace Cottage to be Covid-19 vaccine clinic site

| Feb 05, 2021 | Comments 0

Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital has been named to administer Covid-19 through the Vermont Department of Health . Vermonters who are 75 years of age and older can sign up to get their first dose at Grace Cottage by going to the Vermont Department of Health Covid-19 online Event Portal or by calling 855-722-7878.

There will be Covid-19 vaccine clinics at Grace Cottage on Wednesday, Feb. 10, Thursday, Feb. 11, Wednesday, Feb. 17, and Wednesday, Feb. 21.  These are not “walk-in” clinics. All appointments must be made through the Vermont Department of Health’s registration system.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: CommunityCovid 19 CoverageLatest NewsSouthern Vermont activity

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.